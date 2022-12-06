HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — After a dominant win over Coffeyville Community College on Saturday, the Hutchinson Blue Dragons are headed to the NJCAA National Championship game.

The Blue Dragons won 38-7 on Saturday, scoring 38 unanswered points after Coffeyville scored on its opening drive. The Blue Dragons racked up 460 yards of offense on the day, averaging 6.9 yards per play.

Hutchinson quarterback Dylan Laible completed 14-of-24 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The Blue Dragons added 289 yards on the ground, spearheaded by a 74-yard touchdown run by Dylan Kedzior in the fourth quarter.

The win caps off a perfect season for Hutchinson, who is currently on an 11-game winning streak.

Up next for Hutchinson is a trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, where they will play Iowa Western Community College inside War Memorial Stadium, an alternate stadium for the Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC.

Arkansas has a little bit of a history with the Hutchinson Blue Dragons. Current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman began his head coaching career at Hutchinson during the 1992-1993 seasons. He spent two years with the program, going 11-9-1.

When he arrived at Arkansas in 2019, he took over a program that had gone 2-10 in back-to-back seasons. In his inaugural season, he tasked former Hutchinson head coach Rion Rhoades to coach the linebackers. He retired from coaching after his brief stint with the Razorbacks.