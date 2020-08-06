Hutchinson Monarchs move on with 12-1 win over KC All Stars

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Thanks to 12 hits in just six innings, the Hutchinson, KS Monarchs defeated the KCCBA All-Stars 12-1 in the 2020 NBC World Series powered by Evergy on Wednesday night at Hobart-Detter field.

Taylor Barber and Clayton Chadwick led the Monarchs with a 3-for-4 outing at the plate each, with Chadwick driving in five RBIs to lead Hutchinson in that category. Mikel Howell pitched all six innings for the Monarchs and recorded five strikeouts with only one earned run.

Barber helped the Monarchs strike first in the top of the first inning, driving in the go-ahead run with an RBI single. Following a seven-run top of the third inning, Drew Reetz came up with an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning to put the Monarchs ahead by nine runs.

KCCBA’s Jaidan Quinn put the All-Stars on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, smashing a solo home run. The Monarchs scored three more runs in the top of the sixth inning, allowing them to take the game in a run-rule effort.

The Monarchs will play on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Hutchinson, taking on the winner of the Hattiesburg, MS Black Sox vs. Denver, CO Cougars matchup.

LATEST STORIES: