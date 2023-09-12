HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson will be hosting two future U.S. Senior Opens

The United States Golf Association has announced that Hutchinson’s Prairie Dunes Country Club will host the 2029 U.S. Senior Open and the 2032 Women’s U.S. Senior Open. It will be the ninth and 10th time the tours have come to Hutchinson.

It’s also the first time Prairie Dunes has hosted an open since 2006. The course has hosted numerous amateur tournaments, and in 2014, it hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

Prairie Dunes was built in the 1930s by Emerson Carey, who founded the Carey Salt Company, and his sons. The original 9-hole course was designed by the famed golf course architect Perry Maxwell, with the additional 9 holes added 20 years later, being designed by his son.

For more about Prairie Dunes Country Club, visit their website. For more about the Senior and Women’s Senior open, visit the USGA website.