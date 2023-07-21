WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State Athletics says The Basketball Tournament’s Wichita Regional is the event of the summer for basketball fans. Crowds flood Charles Koch Arena to see their favorite players and a level of competition that’s different from college and professional basketball.

“If you’re not here, you’re missing out,” said Aftershocks fan Heather Marsh. The regional event in Wichita always scores high in attendance.

“TBT, it’s obviously off the charts for them. I think last night was obviously top 10 in attendance all-time, which we hold. I think almost all of those records,” said WSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Facilities and Operations Brad Pittman.

Kansas basketball fans say the competition is at a new level.

“It’s definitely higher stakes with a million dollars on the line,” said Purple and Black fan Derek Bert.

“These players, most of them anyways, are pro players that have played overseas, and so they’ve been playing for a number of years, and they’re pretty talented,” said John Gessl, an Aftershocks fan.

It’s also a rare moment for generations of fans to see their long-time favorites return to the court.

“Seeing players, we grew up watching just on TV and getting to come to Koch Arena and watch them in Wichita play, it’s a lot of fun,” explained Logan Pfeifer.

While fanbases run deep for each Kansas school, for some, the rivalries turn into a reunion.

“I graduated from both schools,” said WSU and K-State alumna Erin Hageman. “I enjoy watching both teams.”

“It’s a great community to be able to sit here and cheer for each other and just have that camaraderie with each other and to be able to put rivalries aside,” said Aftershocks fan Jill Morgan.