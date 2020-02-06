‘I’m going to fight it’: Salina Central girls basketball coach beats cancer once, vows to beat it again

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Inside the Salina Central High School gym, you will find an active and vocal Traci Pfeifer.

Pfeifer is the head coach for the Mustang girls freshman basketball team, having spent all 19 years of her coaching career in the town she grew up in.

Her passion for the game is evident.

“Try not to jump, on a free throw, just come right up to your toes okay,” said Pfeifer.

So much so, that you would never believe that she has been in a battle with her own health.

It all began with a doctor’s visit back in August of 2018.

“Right before school started, I had some issues so I went to the doctor. We did an exam, and it ended up I had endometrian cancer.”

Pfeifer would have a full hysterectomy done. Afterward, she went through both radiation and chemotherapy treatment. She would have a scan done in February of 2019 and thought everything was okay. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

“Went back in for a six-month checkup in August, and actually, they told me I had two masses, one in my abdomen,” said Pfeifer.

She would have the mass in her stomach removed and once again go through chemotherapy.

“They’ve got me on a pretty aggressive routine I think,” said Pfeifer. “Really the main thing is fatigue, tiredness, and it hurts my joints and legs after chemo.”

Through it all, Pfeifer has remained strong.

Outside of her coaching duties, she also teaches physical education, as well as, health and sports medicine. She never misses a class and only misses practice when she has to go in for chemotherapy.

So while she may be less energetic than before, it hasn’t dampened her spirit and drive. In the long run, because like the game of basketball, Pfeifer’s goal is to win.

“I’ve got eight grandkids and eight, nine step-grandkids, so everything I do, I’m going to be here to watch them grew, I’m going to fight it,” said Pfeifer. “I want to be that person in 30 years that says I’ve been cancer-free for 30 years. “

On Thursday, Pfeifer will go in for her last chemotherapy treatment. She will eventually have a scan done to make sure everything is okay.

