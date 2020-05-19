‘I’m just trying to be more active in my hometown period’: Former NBA guard Maurice Evans joining forces with the Wichita Wizards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is home for Maurice Evans.

This Summer, the 6’5″ former NBA guard is coming back home, joining forces with the Wichita Wizards as they look to grab a spot in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this year.

Evans has had a long and successful career on the hardwood, beginning at Wichita Collegiate.

In high school, Evans played for the Spartans from 1993-97, capturing the 1996 3A state championship.

Evans would stay home and play for Wichita State for two seasons (1997-99).

“With Dave Stallworth and you think back to 80’s when the Smithson’s were there doing their thing and Antoine Carr, Cliff Levingston, Xavier McDaniel, the whole nine. That’s what made me want to go to Wichita State,” said Evans. “It was just great to be at home.”)

He would later transfer to Texas and playing the 2000-01 season with the Longhorns.

Even after a professional basketball career that spanned more than a decade, including stops on seven NBA teams, Evans never forgot where he came from.

“I’m just trying to be more active in my hometown period,” said Evans.

One reason why his is joining up with the Wichita Wizards.

Evans will be an assistant coach for the Air Capital’s semi-pro basketball team as they aim for a shot at getting into the Wichita Regional of the TBT.

“Now, to be able to come back, of course I bring at 41, it’s a different mentality in that I’m not going to be out there actively playing like I used to, but I’m still in shape enough have taken care of enough of my body to still go out there and help with the player development piece,” said Evans.

He hopes he can help the players reach their full potential and maybe grabs some wins in the tournament as well.

“I’m just looking forward to this TBT and supporting the Wizards and trying to be on the bench having a little fun, but also, helping these guys realize their dreams,” said Evans.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the TBT is still slated to take place at Charles Koch Arena from July 30th through August 2nd.

The Aftershocks, a team chalked full of WSU alumni, are the host team for the Wichita Regional.

The TBT, a $2 million winner-take-all tournament, consists of 64 teams.