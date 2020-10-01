IndyCar Harvest GP to air on KSN Saturday, part of NBC’s ‘Big Event Weekend’

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

STAMFORD, Conn. (NBC Sports) — The second race of the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix will air Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on KSN.

The two-race event will be run Friday and Saturday on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With 456 series points, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing can take his sixth IndyCar championship if he finishes fourth or better in the three remaining races this season — this weekend’s doubleheader and the season finale at St. Petersburg on Oct. 25.  

NBC Sports’ IndyCar broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst) will have the call, with Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch providing reports from the pits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories