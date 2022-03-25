WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena encourages fans planning to attend the Wichita regional for Sweet 16 to arrive early.

On Saturday, No. 4 Tennessee will face No. 1 Louisville at 3 p.m. The game will be followed by No. 10 South Dakota against No. 3 Michigan at 5:30 p.m.

DOORS OPEN:

Saturday – 2 p.m.

Monday – 7 p.m.

GAME TIMES:

Saturday, March 26:

3 p.m. – (1) Louisville vs. (4) Tennessee

5:30 p.m. – (3) Michigan vs. (10) South Dakota

Monday, March 28:

8 p.m. – Winners of Saturday’s Games

PARKING INFO:

Carpooling is highly encouraged. During the tournament, navigate with the ease and expertise of a local by utilizing resources such as printable maps, interactive parking maps and more. Fans can learn more here, refer to the attached parking maps, or visit www.parkdowntown.org for detailed information on parking. Fans are also encouraged to follow @parkdowntown on Twitter for real-time parking updates.

DROP-OFF & PICKUP:

The east lane of Emporia Street will be dedicated to drop-offs & pick-ups for hotel shuttles, rideshare vehicles and taxis.

CAMERA POLICY:

Small point and shoot cameras only. No 35 MM or detachable lens cameras. No audio or video recording devices.

BAG POLICY:

Intrust Bank Arena enforces a Clear Bag Policy. Each ticketed guest can carry one large clear bag — either a one-gallon plastic storage bag or bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 6″ x 14″ — plus a small clutch or purse that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″.



MOBILE TICKETS:

All tickets for this event will be in digital form in your My Select-A-Seat account. Speed up your entry process by saving your tickets to your mobile wallet prior to arriving. For FAQ’s and instructions on mobile tickets, click here.

SECURITY POLICY:

All patrons are subject to search. To make the process of the security searches fast and smooth, please have all items removed from your pockets, open all jackets and purses, and have your tickets out and ready to be scanned.

FOOD/BEVERAGE:

Concessions will be available during this event. You can visit our food and beverage page to see the variety of concessions you can expect. Additionally, our concessions are now a cashless experience, where only card and mobile payments will be accepted.