WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hockey fans in Wichita will have the opportunity to witness a preseason NHL game at Intrust Bank Arena on Sept. 24.

The St. Louis Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019, will be playing the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL Frozen Face Off. The game was announced in April 2022. It is the first NHL game to be held in Wichita.

The Thunder has been trying to get the NHL to come to Wichita for several years. So it hopes that a good turnout for the Frozen Face Off will mean more NHL games in Wichita.

“The opportunity to host the first-ever NHL game in the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County is a tremendous honor,” AJ Boleski, general manager of Intrust Bank Arena, said in April. “Our team is continually striving to attract world-class entertainment to Intrust Bank Arena, and bringing the NHL to our city, in partnership with G1 Sports & Entertainment, is a testament to that. Whether you are a hockey fan or not, we hope you will make plans to join us on Sept. 24 as this game will be a historic night for our community and is guaranteed to be fun for the entire family.”

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. For tickets, you can visit the Intrust Bank Arena website by clicking here.