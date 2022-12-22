WICHITA , Kan. (KSNW) — It’s official, student-athletes across Kansas who put pen to paper on National Signing Day can rest easy.

The next chapter, whether it’s Manhattan, Kansas, Boulder, Colorado, Ames, Iowa or Dodge City, Kansas – can begin.

“It’s a total relief,” said Samuel Same, a Derby senior who signed to Iowa State. “I feel like I have no stress going into my next chapter of my life.”

Tate Blasi of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School feels the same.

“It’s always something I’ve dreamt of since I was little so just making it official and making that dream a reality is definitely a cool thing.”

As for future Wildcat Avery Johnson, he couldn’t be happier.

“I just know I made the right decision.”

A decision that’s been in the back of these athletes minds since Junior year. It’s a process that doesn’t stop until signing day comes.

“I’ve worked very hard to get to this point,” said Derby Senior and Colorado signee Dylan Edwards.

Every athletes process is different, but the common denominator remains the same, finding a school that feels like home.