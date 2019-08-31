Jamborees serve as a ‘tuneup’ heading into regular season

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school teams from across the Sunflower State laced up their cleats, buckled up their chin straps and hit the field Friday night.

Augusta High School hosted a Jamboree at Hillier Stadium.

The Orioles, along with Wichita Southeast, Andover and Mulvane took part in the scrimmage.

“When you go against another team, it prepares you for the next week, these reps have been the best reps we’ve taken all summer, or all off-season,” said Cade Armstrong, Andover Trojans Head Coach.

Coaches say the scrimmage served as a good tune up heading into Week 1 of the season next week.

“Lets say your starting senior center going against your sophomore nose guard, the center knows he is going to beat his heinie every single play, out here that’s not the case, because he’s going against somebody probably just as equally fast and strong as him so it’s extremely positive experience,” said Daniel Myears, Mulvane Wildcats head coach.

Jamborees also took place at Wichita Heights, Trinity Academy, Rose Hill and Halstead High Schools Friday night.