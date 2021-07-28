Jayhawk Conference holds football Media Day in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KJCCC wrapped up it’s 2020 football season about three months ago, and it’s a quick turnaround heading into a traditional fall season in 2021. Coaches of the conference talked about the transition at Media Day at Riverfront Stadium on Wednesday.

All coaches from the conference were on hand, fielding questions from the media. Including Drew Dallas, head coach of the defending national champions, Hutchinson Community College.

“Football season is a grind mentality. There is a reason there is an offseason in football, that is to mentality prepare yourself and refocus,” said Dallas. “For us this year we wouldn’t have it any other way. We welcome the quick turnaround and we’ll find a way to over come it.”

The Blue Dragons went undefeated at (8-0) last season defeating Snow College 29-27 in the NJCAA National Championship game. Dallas knows his team will have an even larger target on their backs this fall.

“We know what it’s going to take week in and week out. We expect to get everyone’s best shot, that’s fine with us,” said Dallas.

“I mean our goal and concern is our we giving our best every week and not worried about what an opponent is going to do to us. If we’re playing our best brand of football we feel confident we can go out an win every football game.”

The KJCCC football season kicks off the weekend of September 2-4.