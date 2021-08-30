Jayhawk Conference well represented in NJCAA top 15

CHARLOTTE, Nc. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference finds itself well represented in the NJCAA preseason football poll.

Led by the defending National Champions, the conference finds half of its members in the initial poll.

The Blue Dragons received all five first-place votes edging out Snow College who they beat in the national championship game just 12 weeks ago.

🚨Hutchinson takes the top spot in the #NJCAAFootball DI Preseason Rankings.



•Iowa Western comes in at No. 4 and returns the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year.

•Snow, Northwest Mississippi and Garden City round out the top five.



Full Rankings | https://t.co/YOqeoPS6h4 pic.twitter.com/zA5yZwGGYv — NJCAA Football (@NJCAAFootball) August 30, 2021

Rounding out the top five are Northwest Mississippi Community College, Iowa Western Community College, and fellow Jayhawk Conference member Garden City starts the year ranked number five.

Other Jayhawk Conference members in the preseason poll are Independence Community College at number ten and Butler Community College rounds out the poll at number fifteen.

The Jayhawk Conference kicks the 2021 football season off on Thursday night as Highland Community College travels to Fort Scott for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Other games this weekend include No. 4 Iowa Western travels to Dodge City, No. 10 Independence travels to No. 15 Butler Community College, and No. 1 Hutchinson starts the season on the road at Coffeyville.