Jayhawks overcome halftime deficit to defeat West Virginia in Big 12 opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – #3 Kansas rallied from a 6 point halftime deficit to defeat #16 West Virginia 60-53 on Saturday. The Jayhawks have now won 29 straight conference openers. KU improves to 11-2 on the season.

Udoka Azubuike paced the Jayhawks with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Dotson added 16 points and had 4 steals.

Kansas travels to Ames to meet Iowa State on Wednesday.

