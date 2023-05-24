WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Athlon Sports has released its All-Big 12 selections, and both the University of Kansas (KU) and Kansas State University (K-State) were well-represented.

The Jayhawks had four players land on the First Team selection, and the Wildcats had two. Additionally, K-State had 11 players land on the second, third and fourth team lists. The Jayhawks had seven.

The first-teamers for the Jayhawks included quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal, cornerback Cobee Bryant and offensive lineman Mike Novitsky. The Wildcats were represented by offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and punt returner Phillip Brooks.

For the Jayhawks last season, Daniels was electric. In just nine games, he threw for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions. In the Liberty Bowl — KU’s first bowl game since 2009 — he threw for a Liberty Bowl record 554 yards to go along with five touchdowns in a triple-overtime heartbreaking loss against Arkansas.

Neal eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark last season, rushing for 1,090 yards on 180 attempts, an average of 6.1 yards per carry. He scored nine touchdowns in 13 games.

Bryant appeared in 11 games for the Jayhawks in 2022, racking up three interceptions, returning one of those for touchdowns, and deflecting nine passes. He also amassed 37 tackles and posted a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 70.3, which ranked No. 356 in the nation among his position group.

Novitsky started in 12 games along the offensive line for the Jayhawks last season and posted a PFF grade of 65.4, good for 100th in the nation. Last season, he was voted All-Big 12 by the conference’s coaches for his efforts.

Another offensive lineman, Cooper Beebe was a force to be reckoned with for the Wildcats. In K-State’s 10-4 season that ended with a Big 12 Championship win, Beebe was the No. 10 guard on the offensive line in the country with an 80.5 PFF grade.

Here’s how the rest of the All-Big 12 selections shook out for the Jayhawks and Wildcats:

Second Team:

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State tight end

Daniel Green, Kansas State linebacker

Austin Moore, Kansas State linebacker

Kobe Savage, Kansas State safety

Third Team

Treshaun Ward, Kansas State running back

DJ Giddens, Kansas State running back

Phillip Brooks, Kansas State wide receiver

Mason Fairchild, Kansas tight end

Christian Duffie, Kansas State offensive lineman

Dominick Puni, Kansas offensive lineman

Rich Miller, Kansas linebacker

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas defensive back

Fourth Team