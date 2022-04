WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Windy day, no problem for the Newman University baseball team after scoring 24 runs and grabbing a conference win over Fort Hays State 24-7 Tuesday afternoon.

The Jets scored 24 runs off 23 hits in the win, improving their record to 10-14 in conference play and 20-17 overall on the season.

Newman is scheduled to host Missouri Southern State for a three game series starting on Thursday, running through Friday.

