Joe Jackson selected as Maize South High School head boys basketball coach

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Joe Jackson has been selected as Head Boys Basketball Coach at Maize South High School for the 2020-2021 school year, pending USD 266 Board approval. Jackson will also be joining the Maize South faculty as a teacher in the business department.

Coach Jackson comes to MSHS from Wichita East High School where he led the Aces for the last 8

years. Currently, Coach Jackson teaches investing and financial literacy in the business department

at East. Under the direction of Coach Jackson, Wichita East won the Class 6A State Basketball

Championship in 2015 with a 24-1 record and had four consecutive state tournament appearances.

Coach Jackson’s teams have averaged 15 wins a year over the past 8 seasons with two GWAL

league championships. Coach Jackson has been named the GWAL Coach of the Year (twice), the

KBCA 6A Coach of the Year, and the Wichita Eagle All-State Coach of the Year.

Coach Jackson is a graduate of Logan High School in Northwest Kansas. He received a BS in

Business (2005) from Fort Hays State University and a Masters in School Leadership from Baker

University (2019). Prior to being the head basketball coach at Wichita East Joe was an assistant

basketball coach at Hill City, Kansas (‘05-’09) and Wichita East (‘09-’12).

Maize South High School is excited to add Coach Jackson to the Maverick family. He brings a

winning attitude, an ability to connect with students, and a depth of knowledge to both the

classroom and the basketball court.