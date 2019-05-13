WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The most-successful coach in Wichita State men’s golf history, Grier Jones, is set to pass the torch to one his most-accomplished players.

Judd Easterling will take over as head coach of the Shocker program, effective June 16, Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced on Monday.

A two-time honorable mention All-American for the Shockers from 2001-05, Easterling returned to his alma mater in October, 2016 after stops at Missouri and Arizona State and has worked the past three seasons under Jones. He was elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2017-18 season.

“We are very excited to have Judd as our head men’s golf coach,” Boatright said. “He was not only an outstanding player at Wichita State, but he has done a tremendous job working with our young men over the last three seasons as an assistant coach. I’m confident that he will continue to lead the program in a first-class fashion and continue the legacy that Grier Jones has built for the last 24 years.”

Jones, who recently announced his retirement, led the program to 15 conference titles and 16 NCAA regional appearances over 23 years, highlighted by back-to-back NCAA Championship bids in 2003 and 2004. Easterling served as captain on both of those teams and posted a top-10 individual finish at the 2004 championship.

“I think he’s going to step right in and take off,” Jones said of Easterling. “He knows the guys, he knows the people in the program and he knows the people in town. There’s no doubt in my mind that he is going to be successful.”

