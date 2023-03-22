WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State used a pair of decisive runs in the first half to down Wyoming, 71-55, on Tuesday night in the second round of the 2023 WNIT at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State was led by the trio of Serena Sundell, Gabby Gregory and Brylee Glenn as the group combined for 49 of K-State’s 71 points. Sundell led all scorers with 20 points, while Gregory notched 19 points and Glenn recorded 10 points.

K-State will face Washington in the Super 16 on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle.

On Monday, KU throttled Missouri 75-47 in the second round of the WNIT in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks, who led by at least 14 points the entire second half, saw all five starters score in double figures. Zakiyah Franklin led the way with 21 points, while Wyvette Mayberry added 16 and Taiyanna Jackson finished with 14. Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater each posted 12 points apiece in the win.

Kansas moved to 21-11 on the season and will now face Nebraska in the Super 16 of the WNIT on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

Click here for the bracket for the 2023 WNIT Tournament.