MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State won 21-18 over Kansas to complete the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Sunday.

K-State’s offense exploded in the second inning. The Wildcats scored 13 runs on 11 hits.

Kansas cut that deficit by more than half in the third inning.

K-State came back and scored four runs in the top of the fourth to extend its lead back to 17-7. In the bottom of the fourth, Kansas was able to get three of those runs back.

After a run by K-State in the fifth, the Jayhawks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. K-State led 18-13 after six innings.

Then, in the eighth K-State hit a three-run homer to push its lead to 21-13. Again, Kansas responded with four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Heading into the ninth inning, the score was 21-17. In the bottom half of the inning, Kansas scored a run on a throwing error to make it 21-18.