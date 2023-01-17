WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University (K-State) and University of Kansas (KU) fans gathered at watch parties throughout Wichita to cheer on their teams during the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night.

One watch party was held at Pumphouse in downtown Wichita, where the morale was high between the crowds of purple and crimson and blue.

Fans of the Wildcats and fans of the Jayhawks may not agree on much, but one thing they have in common is the Sunflower Showdown.

“It’s just fun all day to kind of the have the rivalry and honestly throughout the week,” said Peyton Price, who graduated from the University of Kansas.

“All of my friends pretty much grew up in Kansas. So it’s just fun to crack up with my friends about just giving each other heck and rooting on our team,” K-State alum Maddie Keller said.

Fans say what makes this game different from the others is the community it brings with it.

“It’s two fan bases that live so close together and can bounce banter between each other, and it brings us together as the state of Kansas,” said K-State alum Colton Moranz.

“This is the stuff you argue about in 4th grade,” Hunter Williams, a KU fan, said.

Moranz and Williams grew up together in Topeka, so this rivalry has always been a part of their friendship. A rivalry Moranz says is one of the best in the country.

“All my friends went to K-State. All I hear is talking smack between them and I, and it’s just fun that they finally get to play it out,” said Williams.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks will meet for round two of the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Allen Fieldhouse.