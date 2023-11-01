WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Conference realignment has shifted the way the Big 12 will look moving forward as the conference moves to 16 teams next year.

As such, the conference schedules that had been set previously had to be remade. The reworked schedule for the 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons was released Wednesday.

Here’s how the new scheduling model will work. Teams will have four and five home games alternate each season. So, in 2024, Kansas State and KU will each host four conference games. In 2025, they will host five, and it will alternate from there.

At the beginning of the 2023 season, the Big 12 welcomed four new members: BYU, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati. At the end of this season, both Texas and Oklahoma will leave for the supposed greener pastures of the Southeastern Conference.

Heading into next year, the Big 12 will welcome Colorado back (the Buffaloes were previously in the Big 12 before going to the Pac-12 in 2010), Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

Noticeably missing from Kansas State’s schedule is Iowa State in 2027. Dubbed by fans as “Farmageddon,” the Wildcats and Cyclones have played every year since 1917. This new scheduling format will break that streak at 109 years.

All of this shifting will give the conference a brand-new look moving forward. Here’s how both Kansas and Kansas State’s schedules will look in the coming years. The dates for these games have not yet been set.

Kansas

2024:

Colorado (Home)

TCU (Home)

Houston (Home)

Iowa State (Home)

Arizona State (Away)

BYU (Away)

Baylor (Away)

Kansas State (Away)

West Virginia (Away)

2025:

Utah (Home)

Oklahoma State (Home)

Kansas State (Home)

Cincinnati (Home)

West Virginia (Home)

Arizona (Away)

Texas Tech (Away)

Iowa State (Away)

Central Florida (Away)

2026:

Arizona State (Home)

BYU (Home)

Baylor (Home)

Central Florida (Home)

Utah (Away)

TCU (Away)

Oklahoma State (Away)

Kansas State (Away)

West Virginia (Away)

2027:

Arizona (Home)

Texas Tech (Home)

Oklahoma State (Home)

Kansas State (Home)

Iowa State (Home)

BYU (Away)

Colorado (Away)

Houston (Away)

Cincinnati (Away)

Kansas State

2024:

Arizona State (Home)

Cincinnati (Home)

Kansas (Home)

Oklahoma State (Home)

BYU (Away)

Colorado (Away)

Houston (Away)

Iowa State (Away)

West Virginia (Away)

2025:

Central Florida (Home)

Colorado (Home)

Iowa State (Home)

TCU (Home)

Texas Tech (Home)

Baylor (Away)

Kansas (Away)

Oklahoma State (Away)

Utah (Away)

2026:

Arizona (Home)

Houston (Home)

Kansas (Home)

Oklahoma State (Home)

Arizona State (Away)

Cincinnati (Away)

Colorado (Away)

Iowa State

TCU (Away)

2027: