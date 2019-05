Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NASHVILLE, TN - Isaiah Zuber #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats escapes the grasp of Tre Herndon #31 of the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) - Kansas State officials have confirmed that wide receiver Isaiah Zuber has entered the transfer portal.

However, Zuber can still return to K-State, but the door is now open to explore other opportunities.

As a redshirt junior, Zuber led the Wildcats with 52 catches for 619 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.