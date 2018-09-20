Local Sports

K-State travels to West Virginia on Saturday.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Bill Snyder and the Wildcats finished at UTSA with a 41 to 17 win, taking the Wildcats two a 2-1 record.

The team hopes to continue improving its numbers when it travels to take on Heisman prospect Will Grieg and the West Virginia Mountaineers. 

Thompson showed off his skills last week with a career  high of 213 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson is working with some key players like Isaiah Zuber.

