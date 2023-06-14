WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the winners of this year’s Wichita Open Qualifier was incoming K-State senior, Cooper Schultz.

The Andover Central alumnus is now playing at his home course this week as the lone amateur in this year’s field.

“It’s the same thing I’m going to be doing as if I was just playing with my dad and little brother,” said Schultz. “I’m not going to change up the strategy, I’m just going to go out there and have fun.

Schultz has the rare opportunity to play in his first-ever professional tournament at the course he’s played on his entire life.

“My game is kind of revolved around how to play out here,” explained Schultz. “So, I think if I literally stick to how I’ve been playing the past couple of weeks, I should be perfectly fine playing out here.”

Schultz has been lighting it up for the Kansas State Wildcats the past couple of seasons, but with the collegiate season over for the summer, he’s back in the 316 ready to compete against the best the Korn Ferry Tour has to offer.

He added, “I’ve played in the US Amateur twice, which is probably the best Amateur tournament in the world, but this is just a little different. These guys are pros out here, this is kind of like the big leagues.”

He believes regardless of how he plays, this will be a great learning experience for him.

“It’s something that maybe a few guys get in their lifetime,” Schultz explained. “But, I mean this is obviously just the biggest opportunity I’ve had to play in a tournament like this.”

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t here to turn some heads, even as the only amateur who qualified.

“It’s not really so much as proving to myself I can do it,” said Schultz. “It’s like kind of proving to everyone else. I want people all around the world or all around the country to know my name by the end of this tournament.”