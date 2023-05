WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school baseball and softball playoffs are here in Kansas. Here are the scores from the games KSN covered on Thursday night.

Baseball scores:

Goddard-Eisenhower 7, Topeka- Seaman 0

Bishop Carroll 6, Great Bend 0

De Soto 3, Spring Hill 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Goddard 0

Softball scores:

Shawnee Heights 4, Bishop Carroll 2

Goddard Eisenhower 4, Spring Hill 0

Salina South 2, Basehor-Linwood 1

Valley Center 11, Pittsburg 1