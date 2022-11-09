WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many athletes in Kansas put pen to paper on Thursday, committing their athletic skills to colleges to compete at the next level.

Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, whose family was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky, in July, signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

In Derby, two girls basketball players also signed to play at high-level colleges. Addy Brown will be attending and playing for the Iowa State University Cyclones, while Maryn Archer will be traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to join the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

Across town at Kapaun Mt. Carmel, two golfers signed letters of intent. Alexa Garrett will be heading to the east coast to play for the Long Island University Sharks, and Conner Geist will be staying home to play for the Wichita State University Shockers.

Bishop Carroll also had a golfer sign a letter of intent Thursday. Noah Holtzman will be staying in state, going up to Lawrence to play for the University of Kansas Jayhawks.