Kansas athletes sign National Letter of Intent

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today was big day for many high school athletes with aspirations to move on to the collegiate ranks.

It was a big moment for Taylor Jameson of Heights High school. The combo guard signed with George Mason today to continue playing basketball. The Heights girls basketball team was on fire last season, going 20 and three and making it all the way to the five a state basketball championship. For Taylor, picking the right school meant she had to feel comfortable.

“I definitely felt at home. I definitely felt like the coaches and my team there would actually take care of me,” said Taylor Jameson, senior guard. “And it’s a really good opportunity academically too, so that’s about it.”

At Sunrise Christian Academy today, guard Ty Berry signed with Northwestern to play basketball. The combo guard had the support from his teammates and coaches.

Derby High School had two athletes sign today as well. Chloe Eyhorn signed to Coffeyville for dance and Sydney Nilles signed with Newman University for basketball.