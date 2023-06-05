KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will get another chance to throw out a first pitch. This time across the parking lot at the Truman Sports Complex.

The Royals announced Chiefs Night at the K on June 12. The team hosts the Cincinnati Reds.

The first 20,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Royals and Chiefs branded rally towel that evening.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and other members of the team will also be at Chiefs Night at the K.

Fans are invited to turn the stadium to either Royals Blue or Chiefs Red (instead of Cincinnati Red) for the game.

Kelce threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians home opener this season. The Guardians were Kelce’s home team as he grew up in Cleveland Heights.

Kelce bounced the pitch and has been asking for another chance to redeem himself ever since.

A spokesperson for the Royals says that chance will come on Chiefs Night. Tickets for the June 12 game are now on sale and start around $10.