Kansas City Kings happy to be back at the NWBA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Wheelchair Basketball Association brought their National Championship Series back to Wichita.

“I am so happy it’s down the street,” said Jeff Walker, a Kansas City Kings wheelchair team member.

Fourteen teams secured a place on the tournament bracket competing in three groups split by divisions.

“It takes a lot of courage to come and learn how to play basketball,” said Grant Pierce, a local volunteer who plays on a junior wheelchair basketball league.

“I think it’s cool that it’s an option and that you can get here potentially,” Pierce continued.

Kansas City Kings have waited over a year to compete after their season fell short last year due to the pandemic.

“In my 34 years, I have never played for a national title,” said Walker. “We feel pretty excited that we have a solid team, even young faces.”

Over the past year, the Kings have added two Missouri wheelchair collegiate players to their roster.

“We take turns and drive two hours one way,” said Koda Inman-Ahlstrom, a freshman at the University of Missouri. “A lot of athletes are losing their season, so this was a way for me to stay active on the court.”

The NWBA tournament starts Thursday and will continue through the weekend. For more information, you can visit https://www.nwba.org/2021nationals.