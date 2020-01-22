Kansas coach Bill Self suspends De Sousa following Sunflower Showdown brawl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coach Bill Self announced Wednesday he has suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely following Tuesday night’s brawl.

The fight happened at the conclusion of the Sunflower Showdown game against Kansas State.

De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one facing punishment. Several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas that spilled into disability seating behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse.

At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a stool when assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from his hands.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” Self said in a statement around noon on Wednesday. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

Self also said he spoke with a fan who was caught up in the melee, and that she was banged around “to the point where I’m sure we’ll correspond with her today to see how she’s feeling.”

The third-ranked Jayhawks won the game 80-61. The two schools are scheduled to meet again Feb. 29 in Manhattan.

