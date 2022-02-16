INMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Inman Jr./Sr. High School’s Jace Doerksen has been named Kansas Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Male Athlete of the Year.

Doerksen is a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and running track. As a football player, Doerksen was a 2021 Shrine Bowl selection, 1A All-District Offensive Player of the Year, KSHSAA Covered 1st Team All-State Defensive Back, KFBCA 1st Team All-State DB, and Kpreps 1st Team All-State DB.

In basketball, Doerksen was named to the HOA All-League, Honorable Mention All-State, All-Tournament Team, and the Burrton Tournament in both 2020 and 2021.

Doerksen was also a 2A State qualifier in four events in track, placing eighth in the 300m hurdles and 10th in the 110m hurdles.

Doerksen currently holds a 3.8 cumulative GPA while taking nine college credit hours, along with his normal school schedule.

The Male Athlete of the Year award is given to a high school student with outstanding sports accomplishments, excellent academic performance, strong leadership skills, and proven integrity in his Christian faith.