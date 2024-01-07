WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Hawks will be in Texas for a national game at the end of the week.

The team is based out of Wichita but has kids from all over the state.

The organization helps young athletes achieve their goals through training, practices, and game-day preparations.

“I think it’s a phenomenal opportunity to have this be available for him at this age. You never know; back in my day, when I did youth football, we didn’t have something like this,” said Director of Kansas Hawks Teyon Reese. “So this could be the next Dillon Edwards, Avery Johnson’s coming out of this program.”

The team also provides academic support like ACT and SAT Prep.