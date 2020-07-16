Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas high school athletics delayed under Gov. Kelly’s executive order

Kansans will have to wait longer than expected for Friday Night Lights.

All Kansas school sports and activities will be delayed until after Labor Day under Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order.

Now, the Kansas State High School Activities Association will “go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate.”

