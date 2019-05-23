Kansas high school baseball and softball teams prepare for the State Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school baseball and softball teams prepare for the State Championship scheduled to begin Thursday.

In 6A, Derby and Campus will go head to head. The schools, which are just nine miles a part from each other, will go head to head for the third time around in the quarterfinals to advance to the semi-final round of the State Championship game.

So far, the advantage has gone to Campus, but the weather has put a damper on both teams ability to practice. Both the coaches say they just have to adjust and prepare for the big day.



In 5A, Bishop Carroll will come in as the number one seed to take on Salina South in the first round of the State Championship tournament. The Golden Eagles will be at Eck Stadium and head coach Charlie Ebright says it is helpful for the guys to have played there this season.

The Golden Eagles softball team will also head back to the 5A State Championship, and with a chip on their shoulders. The team lost to Shawnee Heights but came into the season this year with a 20-2 record and determination to bring home a title.

Despite some rough weather on the horizon, the 18-1 Trinity Academy Knights are in search of their first state title in school history.

