WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March madness is here at both the college level and the high school level. Here are the scores from each game of the state tournament.

Tune in to KSN News at 10 to watch highlights from the state championships.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores (played at Wichita State University)

Wichita Heights
vs. Junction City

Derby
vs. Olathe North

Blue Valley North 44
vs. Manhattan 39

Blue Valley Northwest
vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest

6A girls scores (played at Wichita State University)

Shawnee Mission South
vs. Blue Valley

Lawrence
vs. Topeka Washburn Rural

Derby
vs. Olathe Northwest

Blue Valley North
vs. Wichita Southeast

5A boys scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Highland Park
vs. Basehor-Linwood

Andover
vs. Maize South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Hutchinson
vs. Pittsburg

5A girls scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Seaman
vs. Lenexa-St. James

Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas
vs. Topeka-Highland Park

Bishop Carroll
vs. Andover Central

Andover
vs. Emporia

4A boys scores (played in Salina)

Hugoton
vs. Clay Center Community

Eudora
vs. Baldwin

McPherson
vs. Wellington

Atchison
vs. Shawnee Mission-Miege

4A girls scores (played in Salina)

Wellington
vs. Shawnee Mission Miege

Independence
vs. Hugoton

McPherson
vs. Topeka-Hayden

Andale
vs. Parsons

3A boys scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Galena
vs. Wellsville

Marysville
vs. Wichita Collegiate

Southeast of Saline
vs. Perry Lecompton

Hesston
vs. Colby

3A girls scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Phillipsburg
vs. Riley County

Cheney
vs. Eureka

Goodland
vs. Frontenac

Silver Lake
vs. Santa Fe Trail

2A boys scores (played at Kansas State University)

Wichita Independent
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

Bennington
vs. Medicine Lodge

Hays-Thomas More Prep
vs. Horton

Moundridge
vs. St. Mary’s

2A girls scores (played at Kansas State University)

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. St. Mary’s

Riverside
vs. Wichita Independent

Elbing-Berean Academy
vs. Hoxie

Hillsboro
vs. Leoti-Wichita County

1A D1 boys scores (played at Dodge City)

Olpe
vs. Centralia

Wichita Classical
vs. McPherson-Elyria Christian

Macksville
vs. La Crosse

Clifton-Clyde
vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A D1 girls scores (played at Dodge City)

Norwich
vs. Canton-Galva

Central Plains
vs. Highland-Doniphan West

Quinter
vs. Olpe

Frankfort
vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A D2 boys scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Southern Cloud

Stafford
vs. Coldwater-South Central

Axtell
vs. Bucklin

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Lebo

1A D2 girls scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Lebo
vs. Rozel Pawnee Heights

South Haven
vs. Bucklin

Hanover
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Hutchinson Central Christian