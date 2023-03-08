WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March madness is here at both the college level and the high school level. Here are the scores from each game of the state tournament.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
6A boys scores (played at Wichita State University)
Wichita Heights
vs. Junction City
Derby
vs. Olathe North
Blue Valley North 44
vs. Manhattan 39
Blue Valley Northwest
vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest
6A girls scores (played at Wichita State University)
Shawnee Mission South
vs. Blue Valley
Lawrence
vs. Topeka Washburn Rural
Derby
vs. Olathe Northwest
Blue Valley North
vs. Wichita Southeast
5A boys scores (played at Emporia State University)
Topeka-Highland Park
vs. Basehor-Linwood
Andover
vs. Maize South
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Blue Valley Southwest
Hutchinson
vs. Pittsburg
5A girls scores (played at Emporia State University)
Topeka-Seaman
vs. Lenexa-St. James
Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas
vs. Topeka-Highland Park
Bishop Carroll
vs. Andover Central
Andover
vs. Emporia
4A boys scores (played in Salina)
Hugoton
vs. Clay Center Community
Eudora
vs. Baldwin
McPherson
vs. Wellington
Atchison
vs. Shawnee Mission-Miege
4A girls scores (played in Salina)
Wellington
vs. Shawnee Mission Miege
Independence
vs. Hugoton
McPherson
vs. Topeka-Hayden
Andale
vs. Parsons
3A boys scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)
Galena
vs. Wellsville
Marysville
vs. Wichita Collegiate
Southeast of Saline
vs. Perry Lecompton
Hesston
vs. Colby
3A girls scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)
Phillipsburg
vs. Riley County
Cheney
vs. Eureka
Goodland
vs. Frontenac
Silver Lake
vs. Santa Fe Trail
2A boys scores (played at Kansas State University)
Wichita Independent
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
Bennington
vs. Medicine Lodge
Hays-Thomas More Prep
vs. Horton
Moundridge
vs. St. Mary’s
2A girls scores (played at Kansas State University)
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. St. Mary’s
Riverside
vs. Wichita Independent
Elbing-Berean Academy
vs. Hoxie
Hillsboro
vs. Leoti-Wichita County
1A D1 boys scores (played at Dodge City)
Olpe
vs. Centralia
Wichita Classical
vs. McPherson-Elyria Christian
Macksville
vs. La Crosse
Clifton-Clyde
vs. Montezuma-South Gray
1A D1 girls scores (played at Dodge City)
Norwich
vs. Canton-Galva
Central Plains
vs. Highland-Doniphan West
Quinter
vs. Olpe
Frankfort
vs. Montezuma-South Gray
1A D2 boys scores (played at Barton County Community College)
Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Southern Cloud
Stafford
vs. Coldwater-South Central
Axtell
vs. Bucklin
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Lebo
1A D2 girls scores (played at Barton County Community College)
Lebo
vs. Rozel Pawnee Heights
South Haven
vs. Bucklin
Hanover
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Hutchinson Central Christian