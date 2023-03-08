WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March madness is here at both the college level and the high school level. Here are the scores from each game of the state tournament.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores (played at Wichita State University)

Wichita Heights

vs. Junction City

Derby

vs. Olathe North

Blue Valley North 44

vs. Manhattan 39

Blue Valley Northwest

vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest

6A girls scores (played at Wichita State University)

Shawnee Mission South

vs. Blue Valley

Lawrence

vs. Topeka Washburn Rural

Derby

vs. Olathe Northwest

Blue Valley North

vs. Wichita Southeast

5A boys scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Highland Park

vs. Basehor-Linwood

Andover

vs. Maize South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Hutchinson

vs. Pittsburg

5A girls scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Seaman

vs. Lenexa-St. James

Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas

vs. Topeka-Highland Park

Bishop Carroll

vs. Andover Central

Andover

vs. Emporia

4A boys scores (played in Salina)

Hugoton

vs. Clay Center Community

Eudora

vs. Baldwin

McPherson

vs. Wellington

Atchison

vs. Shawnee Mission-Miege

4A girls scores (played in Salina)

Wellington

vs. Shawnee Mission Miege

Independence

vs. Hugoton

McPherson

vs. Topeka-Hayden

Andale

vs. Parsons

3A boys scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Galena

vs. Wellsville

Marysville

vs. Wichita Collegiate

Southeast of Saline

vs. Perry Lecompton

Hesston

vs. Colby

3A girls scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Phillipsburg

vs. Riley County

Cheney

vs. Eureka

Goodland

vs. Frontenac

Silver Lake

vs. Santa Fe Trail

2A boys scores (played at Kansas State University)

Wichita Independent

vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

Bennington

vs. Medicine Lodge

Hays-Thomas More Prep

vs. Horton

Moundridge

vs. St. Mary’s

2A girls scores (played at Kansas State University)

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

vs. St. Mary’s

Riverside

vs. Wichita Independent

Elbing-Berean Academy

vs. Hoxie

Hillsboro

vs. Leoti-Wichita County

1A D1 boys scores (played at Dodge City)

Olpe

vs. Centralia

Wichita Classical

vs. McPherson-Elyria Christian

Macksville

vs. La Crosse

Clifton-Clyde

vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A D1 girls scores (played at Dodge City)

Norwich

vs. Canton-Galva

Central Plains

vs. Highland-Doniphan West

Quinter

vs. Olpe

Frankfort

vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A D2 boys scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Tribune-Greeley County

vs. Southern Cloud

Stafford

vs. Coldwater-South Central

Axtell

vs. Bucklin

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

vs. Lebo

1A D2 girls scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Lebo

vs. Rozel Pawnee Heights

South Haven

vs. Bucklin

Hanover

vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

vs. Hutchinson Central Christian