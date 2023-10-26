WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas high school soccer playoffs are here.

Here are the scores from the regional finals for boys classifications 6A all the way down to 1A.

6A Scores

Garden City 3

vs. Wichita North 2

Liberal 2

vs. Derby 0

Dodge City 6

vs. Wichita Southeast 0

Washburn Rural 4

vs. Lawrence Free State 1

5A Scores

Maize South 5

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2

Valley Center 3

vs. Hays 1

Newton 4

vs. Emporia 3 (4OT, Newton won 3-2 on Penalty Kicks)

Salina South 2

vs. Bishop Carroll 1 (4OT)

4, 3, 2, 1A Scores

McPherson 2

vs. Augusta 0

Buhler 1

vs. Wichita Classical 0

Wichita Trinity Academy 7

vs. Independence 1

Rose Hill 6

vs. Coffeyville Field Kindley 0