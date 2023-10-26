WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas high school soccer playoffs are here.
Here are the scores from the regional finals for boys classifications 6A all the way down to 1A.
6A Scores
Garden City 3
vs. Wichita North 2
Liberal 2
vs. Derby 0
Dodge City 6
vs. Wichita Southeast 0
Washburn Rural 4
vs. Lawrence Free State 1
5A Scores
Maize South 5
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2
Valley Center 3
vs. Hays 1
Newton 4
vs. Emporia 3 (4OT, Newton won 3-2 on Penalty Kicks)
Salina South 2
vs. Bishop Carroll 1 (4OT)
4, 3, 2, 1A Scores
McPherson 2
vs. Augusta 0
Buhler 1
vs. Wichita Classical 0
Wichita Trinity Academy 7
vs. Independence 1
Rose Hill 6
vs. Coffeyville Field Kindley 0