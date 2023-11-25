WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The final week of high school football in Kansas is here, as teams are playing for hardware in the state championship games across the state.
Here are the scores from the high school football championship games across the state.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
Games covered and scores:
Gardner Edgerton 22
vs. Derby 19
Mill Valley 62
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 35
vs. Andover Central 7
Topeka-Hayden 7
vs. Cheney 34
Nemeha Central 28
vs. Hoisington 14
Jefferson County North 6
vs. Conway Springs 35
Lyndon 34
vs. Wichita County 6
Axtell 50
vs. South Central 0
Cunningham 8
vs. Bird City-Cheylin 57