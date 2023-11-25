WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The final week of high school football in Kansas is here, as teams are playing for hardware in the state championship games across the state.

Here are the scores from the high school football championship games across the state.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

Games covered and scores:

Gardner Edgerton 22

vs. Derby 19

Mill Valley 62

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 37

St. Thomas Aquinas 35

vs. Andover Central 7

Topeka-Hayden 7

vs. Cheney 34

Nemeha Central 28

vs. Hoisington 14

Jefferson County North 6

vs. Conway Springs 35

Lyndon 34

vs. Wichita County 6

Axtell 50

vs. South Central 0

Cunningham 8

vs. Bird City-Cheylin 57