KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – For the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks football team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, leapfrogging in-state rival Kansas State.
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- North Carolina State
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- TCU
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Cincinnati
- LSU
The No. 19 undefeated Jayhawks held on to defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and remain undefeated on the season.
Kansas State, led by quarterback Adrian Martinez’s three rushing touchdowns, defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders and jumped up 5 spots.
This is the first time since Oct. 14, 2007, that both Kansas and Kansas State are ranked at the same time.
Kansas’ undefeated season continues on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they host the undefeated No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at 11 a.m. when College Gameday heads to Lawrence for the first time ever.
The Wildcats head to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Cyclones at 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.