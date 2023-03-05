LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Big 12 has released their Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards, and the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State wildcats have a surfeit of players that have been honored.

Most notably, senior forward Jalen Wilson was awarded Big 12 Player of the Year. He led the conference in scoring (19.7 ppg), rebounds (8.4 rpg) and double-doubles. He was a unanimous selection.

He also was honored with All-Big 12 First Team.

Junior point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He was the catalyst for the Jayhawks on both sides of the floor and was fourth in the conference in steals (2.0 spg).

Harris Jr. was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He was eighth in the nation and second in the conference in assists per game with 6.3.

KJ Adams Jr. was awarded Big 12 Most Improved Player. Adams Jr. boosted his scoring from 1.0 points per game to 10.5. His rebounding numbers increased as well, going from 0.8 to 4.5. He was also named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. He was second on the Jayhawks in scoring at 14.3 points per game. He was also fourth in the conference in three-pointers made with 73. Dick was also named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer team.

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. was honored All-Big 12 Third Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. He averaged 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds during the regular season.

Kansas State Head Coach Jerome Tang was awarded Big 12 Coach of the Year in his first season in Manhattan. He helped turn around a Wildcats team that was ninth in the conference last year to third place in the Big 12 and a tournament appearance.

Senior forward Keyontae Johnson won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He was second in the conference in scoring at 17.8 points per game and averaged seven rebounds per game with K-State.

Johnson transferred to K-State after four seasons with the Florida Gators.

Johnson and senior guard Markquis Nowell both nabbed All-Big 12 First Team honors for the Wildcats as well.

Nowell was third in the nation in assists (7.7 apg), third in the conference in scoring (17.0 ppg) and led the Big 12 in steals (2.5 spg). He was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

It was quite the season for both squads, with Kansas winning the conference once again and K-State appearing to be a legit tournament threat.

All these players will now look to make a postseason run as they get ready for the Big 12 Tournament, which starts Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center.