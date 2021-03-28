Kansas-native Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State, D-II national champions again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spencer Hynes tossed five innings of one-hit baseball, and Seth Stroh had a career-high three hits to lead Wichita State to an 11-1 win over the Omaha Mavericks Sunday, March 28, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. The victory completed a three-game series sweep of the Mavs (8-12) and improved the Shockers to 12-8 overall heading into American Athletic Conference play. Hynes, a redshirt junior left-hander from Weatherford, Texas, improved to 2-1 on the mound after giving up just one hit and one earned run on 87 total pitches while striking out seven and walking four. A freshman from Kearney, Neb., Stroh went 3-for-4, while Paxton Wallace, Corrigan Bartlett and Ross Cadena all had a pair of hits, leading Wichita State at the plate. Jack Sigrist, Garrett Kocia and Hunter Gibson each doubled in the game, and Sigrist, David VanVooren, Bartlett and Gibson all drove in two runs. Hynes worked out a two-out, bases loaded jam in the top of the first inning, getting Omaha's Brett Bonar to pop-out to shortstopCade Clemons, keeping the game scoreless. Neither team was able to break through on the scoreboard until the third inning when Cadena dashed home on Sigrist's one-out sacrifice fly, giving Wichita State a 1-0 lead. The Mavs knotted the game, 1-1, in the top of the fifth after third baseman Brayden Eckhout snuck an RBI double just inside the left-field foul line. Wichita State had an emphatic answer though and plated six runs on seven hits in the bottom half of the inning to burst out to a 7-1 advantage. Clemons started the offensive surge, smacking a single through the right side to plate Cadena, prior to Sigrist legging out a double to left field that allowed Stroh to score. VanVooren kept the offense flowing with a single to left that plated Sigrist and Clemons, before Wallace hit an infield single to third, bringing in VanVooren. Bartlett rounded out the scoring in the inning, driving in Wallace on a single through the right side. WSU wasn't done, however, and poured on four more runs with one in the sixth and three in the seventh. Cadena scored on an error for the Shockers run in the sixth, before Bartlett hit a single through the left side, plating Wallace, and Gibson belted a double to left-center, allowing Bartlett and Kocis to cross home plate for WSU's trio of runs in the seventh. The Wichita State pitching staff of Hynes, Ryan Stuempfig, Foster Gifford and Aaron Haase limited Omaha to just two hits in the game, while WSU pounded out 14 hits for the contest. It was the first combined, two-hit game for WSU since April 17, 2018, against Central Arkansas. Maverick starter Richie Holetz (1-2) suffered the loss on the rubber after surrendering seven earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Wichita State is scheduled to open its American Athletic Conference schedule with eight straight games against the Houston Cougars, beginning with a four-game series in Houston, Texas, April 1-3, before returning to Wichita for four contests April 9-11.

(WSU Athletics contributed information to this article.)