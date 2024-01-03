WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 27-20 loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday, Alabama is down another wide receiver.

Malik Benson, a Lansing native who played for Alabama after transferring from Hutchinson Community College, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Benson appeared in 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season and caught 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of Hutchinson CC, Benson was rated the No. 1 Junior College player in the country according to Rivals. He held offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and others.

At Hutchinson, Benson played in 23 total games. He recorded 2,206 yards and 21 touchdowns in 23 total games with the Blue Dragons.

Benson will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.