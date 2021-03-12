Kansas, Oklahoma State look to add to trophy case; Baylor, Texas look for first Big 12 Tournament championship

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots a free throw during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 basketball tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners at the T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – No. 2 seed Kansas is looking to add to it’s 11 Big 12 Tournament championships but will need to defeat the No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns in their semifinal matchup.

The Jayhawks last won the tournament in 2018 and were the favorites to win in 2020, before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas has the most tournament championships and the next closest school is Iowa State with five.

The Longhorns on the other hand, have never won the tournament despite appearing in the championship game six times.

Their last appearance in the final game was in 2011 against, of course, Kansas. They lost 85-73.

In the regular season, Texas accomplished their first ever sweep of the Jayhawks including tying the largest margin of victory in Allen Fieldhouse with 25 and an overtime win in Austin, TX.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 5 seed Oklahoma State wants to secure their opportunity for a third Big 12 Tournament championship against the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears.

The Cowboys won back-to-back tournaments in 2004 and 2005 and have not appeared in the championship game since.

Oklahoma State was swept by the Baylor in the regular season.

Baylor is coming off winning their first ever Big 12 Conference title posting a 21-1 regular season record. Their only loss came against Kansas.

In the 23 years of the Big 12 Tournament, the No. 5 seed has only won the tournament once, when Iowa State beet Kansas in 2019.

Luck may favor the Bears, as the No. 1 seed has won 10 times.