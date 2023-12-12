WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Tuesday announced the addition of the East vs. West senior all-star wrestling event in conjunction with the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.

The event will feature around 60 of the state’s top wrestlers, girls and boys, competing in an East vs. West team dual format. It will be held on Sunday, March 17, at Fugate Gymnasium at Newman University in Wichita.

All net proceeds from the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals will benefit Shriners Children’s, previously known as Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Additional event details, complete qualification criteria for wrestlers, and more will be coming soon at www.KansasShrineDuals.com.