WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of Kansas prep football stars found out on New Year’s Day that they have been invited to play in the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl this June.
The annual all-star game pits East vs. West. It will be played June 29 at Welch Stadium in Emporia.
The players and coaching staff are chosen through a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff from a list of 457 nominees.
“We are excited to invite this excellent group of young men into the Kansas Shrine Bowl family,” Brice Kesler, executive director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl, said in a news release. “They’ve all had tremendous careers on the football field and have earned this opportunity to use those talents they’ve been blessed with, and worked so hard for, to play the game they love for a much bigger cause.”
The Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. is a nonprofit charity that benefits Shriners Children’s. On Hospital Experience Day, the Shrine Bowl athletes will get to meet some of the patient ambassadors. Organizers say it is a way for the players to understand that the patients have put in similar hard work and sacrificed in order to have full lives. If you would like to support Shrine Bowl of Kansas and Shriners Children’s, click here.
West All-Stars
|Name
|School
|Class
|Position
|Kaiden Abasolo
|Mulvane
|4A
|TE
|Malik Bah
|Hays
|5A
|RB
|Demariae Baker
|Derby
|6A
|DB
|Keegun Beims
|Concordia
|3A
|OL
|Tre Birch
|Wichita Northwest
|6A
|DL
|Karson Butts
|Andale
|3A
|LB
|Donald Collier
|Wichita Trinity Academy
|3A
|WR
|Tristen Davidson
|Kingman
|2A
|TE
|Lucas Dickman
|Eisenhower
|5A
|RB
|Sammy Dresie
|Maize South
|5A
|WR
|CJ Felder
|Maize
|5A
|DB
|Brax Fisher
|Abilene
|4A
|WR
|Teegan Haines
|McPherson
|4A
|LB
|Roman Hauser
|Norton
|2A
|TE
|Brody Hayes
|Clay Center
|3A
|DB
|Trey Heitsman
|Valley Center
|5A
|DL
|Caiden Hoffman
|Hoisington
|2A
|OL
|Mason Hogan
|Plainville
|1A
|OL
|Blaise Hoover
|McPherson
|4A
|WR
|Mason Hopper
|Derby
|6A
|DL
|Mason Jones
|Hutchinson
|5A
|DL
|J. Brooks Kappelmann
|Liberal
|5A
|QB
|Daniel Kejr
|Southeast of Saline
|2A
|DB
|Brayden Kunz
|Conway Springs
|1A
|LB
|Weston Langvardt
|Chapman
|3A
|OL
|Jack Lanning
|Marion
|1A
|DB
|Sebastian Lopez
|Garden City
|6A
|DL
|Derrick Lowe
|Wellington
|4A
|OL
|Isaac Martin
|Hugoton
|3A
|LB
|Logan McCarty
|Cheylin
|6-Man
|DB
|Ryan McCreath
|Junction City
|6A
|OL
|Kason Messenger
|Cheney
|3A
|DL
|Harlem Miller
|Medicine Lodge
|1A
|DL
|Daeonte Mitchell
|Wichita East
|6A
|QB
|Hunter Mowery
|Salina Central
|5A
|WR
|Kyle Newsom
|Andover Central
|4A
|DL
|Henry Purvis
|Bishop Carroll
|5A
|OL
|Nick Ruth
|Newton
|5A
|OL
|Avante Scales
|Wichita Heights
|6A
|DB
|Aydan Spiers
|Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|5A
|OL
|Max Stanard
|Manhattan
|6A
|DB
|Kooper Tichenor
|Holcomb
|3A
|OL
|Jackson Voth
|Cheney
|3A
|WR
|Loden West
|Ellsworth
|2A
|LB
|Coaching Staff
|Jace Pavlovich
|McPherson
|HC
|Dominick Dingle
|Wichita Heights
|6A
|Darrin Fisher
|Eisenhower
|5A
|Jeremiah Meeks
|Wellington
|4A
|Trey Teeter
|Holcomb
|3A
|Mitch Gebhardt
|Southeast of Saline
|2A
|Nicolas Schmidt
|Medicine Lodge
|1A
East All-Stars
|Name
|School
|Class
|Position
|Callen Barta
|Seaman
|5A
|WR
|Holden Bass
|Nemaha Central
|2A
|DL
|Declan Battle
|Louisburg
|4A
|QB
|Justyce Betts
|Bishop Miege
|4A
|LB
|Cade Brown
|Parsons
|3A
|LB
|Colton Brusven
|Tonganoxie
|4A
|RB
|Carter Charvat
|Hayden Catholic
|3A
|OL
|Mark Debiak
|Gardner Edgerton
|6A
|DL
|Sawyer Deters
|Axtell
|8 Man-II
|OL
|Spencer Dohm
|St. James Academy
|4A
|LB
|Dylan Dunn
|Blue Valley Southwest
|5A
|QB
|Finn Dunshee
|Hayden Catholic
|3A
|RB
|Hank Fuchs
|Lawrence Free State
|6A
|OL
|Christian Gonzales
|Shawnee Heights
|5A
|DL
|Josh Grimm
|Sabetha
|2A
|OL
|Elijah Hakim
|Olathe West
|6A
|WR
|Braden Hales
|Olathe North
|6A
|OL
|Tucker Harrell
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|1A
|DB
|Gus Hawkins
|Mill Valley
|5A
|OL
|Tanner Heckel
|Lyndon
|8 Man-I
|WR
|JC Heim
|Washburn Rural
|6A
|LB
|Aaron Henson
|Piper
|4A
|LB
|Gabe Hoskins
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|6A
|DB
|Sage Huffman
|Blue Valley West
|6A
|RB
|Sam Hull
|Humboldt
|2A
|WR
|Grant Jennings
|Shawnee Mission South
|6A
|DB
|Carson Kraft
|Saint Thomas Aquinas
|4A
|OL
|Barrett Lietz
|Rossville
|2A
|DL
|Nate Livingston
|Blue Valley Northwest
|6A
|QB
|Kaedin Massey
|Lyndon
|8 Man-I
|OL
|Peyton McDonald
|Frontenac
|3A
|LB
|Bryce Noernberg
|Olathe South
|6A
|ATH
|Alex Parks
|Blue Valley Southwest
|5A
|WR
|Drew Pettay
|Wamego
|4A
|DB
|Jeter Purdy
|Atchison
|4A
|WR
|Jack Richards
|De Soto
|5A
|OL
|Dalton Roush
|Holton
|3A
|DL
|Stetson Schafer
|Cherryvale
|2A
|DB
|Kaleb Scott
|Basehor-Linwood
|4A
|DB
|Adrion Seals
|Eudora
|4A
|DB
|Augustus Thuston
|Chanute
|4A
|OL
|RB Tweed
|Jefferson County North
|1A
|DL
|Kainen White
|Coffeyville-Field Kindley
|4A
|DL
|Wyatt Wurtz
|Wabaunsee
|1A
|DB
|Coaching Staff
|Weston Moody
|Wamego
|HC
|Steve Buhler
|Washburn Rural
|6A
|Jason Swift
|Shawnee Heights
|5A
|Preston Troyer
|Tonganoxie
|4A
|Jeff Schibi
|Parsons
|3A
|Garrett Michael
|Sabetha
|2A
|Shawn Seamatter
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|1A