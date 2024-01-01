WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of Kansas prep football stars found out on New Year’s Day that they have been invited to play in the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl this June.

The annual all-star game pits East vs. West. It will be played June 29 at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

The players and coaching staff are chosen through a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff from a list of 457 nominees.

“We are excited to invite this excellent group of young men into the Kansas Shrine Bowl family,” Brice Kesler, executive director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl, said in a news release. “They’ve all had tremendous careers on the football field and have earned this opportunity to use those talents they’ve been blessed with, and worked so hard for, to play the game they love for a much bigger cause.”

The Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. is a nonprofit charity that benefits Shriners Children's. On Hospital Experience Day, the Shrine Bowl athletes will get to meet some of the patient ambassadors. Organizers say it is a way for the players to understand that the patients have put in similar hard work and sacrificed in order to have full lives.

West All-Stars

NameSchoolClassPosition
Kaiden AbasoloMulvane4ATE
Malik BahHays5ARB
Demariae BakerDerby6ADB
Keegun BeimsConcordia3AOL
Tre BirchWichita Northwest6ADL
Karson ButtsAndale3ALB
Donald CollierWichita Trinity Academy3AWR
Tristen DavidsonKingman2ATE
Lucas DickmanEisenhower5ARB
Sammy DresieMaize South5AWR
CJ FelderMaize5ADB
Brax FisherAbilene4AWR
Teegan HainesMcPherson4ALB
Roman HauserNorton2ATE
Brody HayesClay Center3ADB
Trey HeitsmanValley Center5ADL
Caiden HoffmanHoisington2AOL
Mason HoganPlainville1AOL
Blaise HooverMcPherson4AWR
Mason HopperDerby6ADL
Mason JonesHutchinson5ADL
J. Brooks KappelmannLiberal5AQB
Daniel KejrSoutheast of Saline2ADB
Brayden KunzConway Springs1ALB
Weston LangvardtChapman3AOL
Jack LanningMarion1ADB
Sebastian LopezGarden City6ADL
Derrick LoweWellington4AOL
Isaac MartinHugoton3ALB
Logan McCartyCheylin6-ManDB
Ryan McCreathJunction City6AOL
Kason MessengerCheney3ADL
Harlem MillerMedicine Lodge1ADL
Daeonte MitchellWichita East6AQB
Hunter MowerySalina Central5AWR
Kyle NewsomAndover Central4ADL
Henry PurvisBishop Carroll5AOL
Nick RuthNewton5AOL
Avante ScalesWichita Heights6ADB
Aydan SpiersKapaun Mt. Carmel5AOL
Max StanardManhattan6ADB
Kooper TichenorHolcomb3AOL
Jackson VothCheney3AWR
Loden WestEllsworth2ALB
Coaching Staff
Jace PavlovichMcPhersonHC
Dominick DingleWichita Heights6A
Darrin FisherEisenhower5A
Jeremiah MeeksWellington4A
Trey TeeterHolcomb3A
Mitch GebhardtSoutheast of Saline2A
Nicolas SchmidtMedicine Lodge1A

East All-Stars

NameSchoolClassPosition
Callen BartaSeaman5AWR
Holden BassNemaha Central2ADL
Declan BattleLouisburg4AQB
Justyce BettsBishop Miege4ALB
Cade BrownParsons3ALB
Colton BrusvenTonganoxie4ARB
Carter CharvatHayden Catholic3AOL
Mark DebiakGardner Edgerton6ADL
Sawyer DetersAxtell8 Man-IIOL
Spencer DohmSt. James Academy4ALB
Dylan DunnBlue Valley Southwest5AQB
Finn DunsheeHayden Catholic3ARB
Hank FuchsLawrence Free State6AOL
Christian GonzalesShawnee Heights5ADL
Josh GrimmSabetha2AOL
Elijah HakimOlathe West6AWR
Braden HalesOlathe North6AOL
Tucker HarrellSt. Mary’s Colgan1ADB
Gus HawkinsMill Valley5AOL
Tanner HeckelLyndon8 Man-IWR
JC HeimWashburn Rural6ALB
Aaron HensonPiper4ALB
Gabe HoskinsShawnee Mission Northwest6ADB
Sage HuffmanBlue Valley West6ARB
Sam HullHumboldt2AWR
Grant JenningsShawnee Mission South6ADB
Carson KraftSaint Thomas Aquinas4AOL
Barrett LietzRossville2ADL
Nate LivingstonBlue Valley Northwest6AQB
Kaedin MasseyLyndon8 Man-IOL
Peyton McDonaldFrontenac3ALB
Bryce NoernbergOlathe South6AATH
Alex ParksBlue Valley Southwest5AWR
Drew PettayWamego4ADB
Jeter PurdyAtchison4AWR
Jack RichardsDe Soto5AOL
Dalton RoushHolton3ADL
Stetson SchaferCherryvale2ADB
Kaleb ScottBasehor-Linwood4ADB
Adrion SealsEudora4ADB
Augustus ThustonChanute4AOL
RB TweedJefferson County North1ADL
Kainen WhiteCoffeyville-Field Kindley4ADL
Wyatt WurtzWabaunsee1ADB
Coaching Staff
Weston MoodyWamegoHC
Steve BuhlerWashburn Rural6A
Jason SwiftShawnee Heights5A
Preston TroyerTonganoxie4A
Jeff SchibiParsons3A
Garrett MichaelSabetha2A
Shawn SeamatterSt. Mary’s Colgan1A