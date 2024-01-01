WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of Kansas prep football stars found out on New Year’s Day that they have been invited to play in the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl this June.

The annual all-star game pits East vs. West. It will be played June 29 at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

The players and coaching staff are chosen through a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff from a list of 457 nominees.

“We are excited to invite this excellent group of young men into the Kansas Shrine Bowl family,” Brice Kesler, executive director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl, said in a news release. “They’ve all had tremendous careers on the football field and have earned this opportunity to use those talents they’ve been blessed with, and worked so hard for, to play the game they love for a much bigger cause.”

The Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. is a nonprofit charity that benefits Shriners Children’s. On Hospital Experience Day, the Shrine Bowl athletes will get to meet some of the patient ambassadors. Organizers say it is a way for the players to understand that the patients have put in similar hard work and sacrificed in order to have full lives. If you would like to support Shrine Bowl of Kansas and Shriners Children’s, click here.

West All-Stars

Name School Class Position Kaiden Abasolo Mulvane 4A TE Malik Bah Hays 5A RB Demariae Baker Derby 6A DB Keegun Beims Concordia 3A OL Tre Birch Wichita Northwest 6A DL Karson Butts Andale 3A LB Donald Collier Wichita Trinity Academy 3A WR Tristen Davidson Kingman 2A TE Lucas Dickman Eisenhower 5A RB Sammy Dresie Maize South 5A WR CJ Felder Maize 5A DB Brax Fisher Abilene 4A WR Teegan Haines McPherson 4A LB Roman Hauser Norton 2A TE Brody Hayes Clay Center 3A DB Trey Heitsman Valley Center 5A DL Caiden Hoffman Hoisington 2A OL Mason Hogan Plainville 1A OL Blaise Hoover McPherson 4A WR Mason Hopper Derby 6A DL Mason Jones Hutchinson 5A DL J. Brooks Kappelmann Liberal 5A QB Daniel Kejr Southeast of Saline 2A DB Brayden Kunz Conway Springs 1A LB Weston Langvardt Chapman 3A OL Jack Lanning Marion 1A DB Sebastian Lopez Garden City 6A DL Derrick Lowe Wellington 4A OL Isaac Martin Hugoton 3A LB Logan McCarty Cheylin 6-Man DB Ryan McCreath Junction City 6A OL Kason Messenger Cheney 3A DL Harlem Miller Medicine Lodge 1A DL Daeonte Mitchell Wichita East 6A QB Hunter Mowery Salina Central 5A WR Kyle Newsom Andover Central 4A DL Henry Purvis Bishop Carroll 5A OL Nick Ruth Newton 5A OL Avante Scales Wichita Heights 6A DB Aydan Spiers Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5A OL Max Stanard Manhattan 6A DB Kooper Tichenor Holcomb 3A OL Jackson Voth Cheney 3A WR Loden West Ellsworth 2A LB Coaching Staff Jace Pavlovich McPherson HC Dominick Dingle Wichita Heights 6A Darrin Fisher Eisenhower 5A Jeremiah Meeks Wellington 4A Trey Teeter Holcomb 3A Mitch Gebhardt Southeast of Saline 2A Nicolas Schmidt Medicine Lodge 1A

East All-Stars