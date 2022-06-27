WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has announced the Induction Class of 2022 on Twitter Monday, June 27.

There are 10 new members that will be inducted this year, bringing the total number of people in the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame to 317.

The induction ceremony for the Induction Class of 2022 will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Kansas Star Casino. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale on August 1 on the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame website.

The Induction Class of 2022 includes the following:

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is located at the Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita St. Visits are available by appointment. To book an appointment, call 316-262-2038.