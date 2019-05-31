Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announces its 2019 inductees

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 23: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for offensive pass interference on a catch against Kamerion Wimbley #95 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 23, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has announced the members of the Class of 2019 who will be inducted on Sunday, October 6th at the Kansas Star Casino.

The KSHOF Class of 2019 consists of 13 members, including:

Tammy Thomas Ammons — Two-time NCAA swimming champion and seventeen-time All-American at the University of Kansas

Gene Bissell — Four-time Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference football coach of the year and long-time athletic administrator at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina

Bob Chipman — Washburn University head basketball coach with 800+ career wins, including the 1987 NAIA National title

Nick Collison — 2003 consensus All-American in basketball at the University of Kansas and fourteen year NBA veteran

Lauren Goehring Cost — 2003 first-team All-American and Big 12 Volleyball Player of the Year at Kansas State University

Scott Hastings — Two-time All-American basketball selection at the University of Arkansas and eleven year NBA veteran

Warren Jabali — Three-time Missouri Valley Conference basketball selection from Wichita State University and seven year ABA veteran

Tom Meier- Two-time All-American basketball selection at Washburn University and member of the 1987 NAIA National Championship team of Topeka

Mike Pelfrey — Two-time All-American baseball selection at Wichita State University and twelve year MLB veteran of Wichita

Nate Robertson, — Two-time Missouri Valley Conference baseball selection at Wichita State University and nine year MLB veteran from Maize

Fred Slaughter, — High school track champion and member of UCLA’s 1964 NCAA basketball championship team of Topeka

Roy Turner — Eleven year head coach of the Wichita Wings indoor soccer team and Tournament Director of the Wichita Open professional golf tournament

Kamerion Wimbley — 2005 Atlantic Coast Conference football selection at Florida State University and nine year NFL veteran of Wichita

*Gene Bissell, Warren Jabali, and Fred Slaughter, will be honored posthumously.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Kansas Star Casino.

The 13 member class raises the total number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 297.

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is in its 58th year of operation and is located at the Wichita Boathouse.

Online sales for 2019 Induction Ceremony tickets go live Thursday, August 1, 2019, at www.kshof.org. For ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities, please call 316-262-2038.