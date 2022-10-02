WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.

Jordan Poland, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame president explained, “For tonight’s class, we’re representing some sports for the first time, and it really makes it feel like a true, all sports, all levels hall of fame, with the class that we’re inducting here tonight which is going to be a first for us.”

The Induction Class of 2022 includes the following: