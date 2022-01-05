Kansas State and Deuce run past LSU

Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes the ball during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game against LSU Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner, left, has his reception broken up by LSU defensive back Pig Cage, right, during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, middle, finds a hole between LSU cornerback Darren Evans (24) and defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks, left, is tackled by LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) causes Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) to stop and turn during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Kansas State wide receiver Landry Weber (12) is caught by LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee (26) and safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) gets the ball into the end zone to score past LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee (26) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) is sacked for a loss by LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note night with a dominant 42-20 win over short-handed LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.

Kansas State also got a strong performance from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who returned to make his final collegiate start after missing the regular-season finale with an ankle injury.

Thompson completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Knowles had two touchdown catches and 42 yards receiving.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories