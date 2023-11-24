WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced schedule changes for state football games on Saturday due to weather.

The KSHSAA says 3A, 2A, 1A and 6-player games will now have kick-off at noon.

DI 8-player games will now have kick-off at 10:30 a.m., and DII 8-player games will now have kick-off at 2 p.m.

The KSHSAA says 6A, 5A and 4A games will remain having kick-offs at 1 p.m.

